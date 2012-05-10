FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefônica Brasil posts 15 pct drop in net income
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 10, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

Telefônica Brasil posts 15 pct drop in net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian phone company Telefônica Brasil reported that first-quarter net income fell 15 percent from a year earlier to 957 million reais ($489 million), according to a Thursday securities filing.

The Brazilian unit of Spain’s Telefonica missed expectations of a 1.13 billion real profit, the average estimate of analysts in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, was little changed from a year earlier at 2.847 billion reais, in line with forecasts.  ($1 = 1.96 reais) (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by John Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.