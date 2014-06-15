FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica readies sale of electricity to big company clients
June 15, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Telefonica readies sale of electricity to big company clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 15 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica has approved a plan to start selling electricity to its big corporate clients as part of a combined package with telecommunications services, El Periodico reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the company.

By signing up to get electricity from Telefonica, companies will also be required to buy a package of technological solutions related to energy efficiency, the newspaper said.

Telefonica declined to comment.

Spain’s electricity market is currently dominated by the country’s three main utilities: Iberdrola, Gas Natural and Endesa. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

