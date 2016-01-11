FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Telefonica to do 'dual track' with towers, cables in H1 - source
January 11, 2016 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Telefonica to do 'dual track' with towers, cables in H1 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica has started to spin-off its domestic telecoms towers and cables into a new unit worth up to 6 billion euros ($6.53 billion) that it will list or partially sell in a so-called ‘dual track’ process by mid-2016, a source familiar with the process said.

“The process has started, the new unit will be formally registered very shortly and Telefonica wants to move quickly on those plans,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

“Those assets have a lot of value and the company wants to extract as much of this value as possible ,” the source added.

Telefonica declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)

