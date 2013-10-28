RPT-Telefonica's Alierta to meet with Italian PM on Tuesday - source

(Repeats to add Telecom Italia’s Reuters Instrument Code)

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica Chairman Cesar Alierta will meet with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Tuesday in the midst of his company’s drive to increase its influence in Telecom Italia , a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The meeting between Alierta and Letta comes ahead of a crucial board meeting of Telecom Italia on Nov. 7 which is expected to approve a new business plan.

Telefonica declined to comment on the meeting, while the Italian government could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)