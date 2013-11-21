FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to decide by Dec. 20 on Germany's handling of Telefonica, KPN deal
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 21, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

EU to decide by Dec. 20 on Germany's handling of Telefonica, KPN deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Dec. 20 whether to hand over Telefonica Deutschland’s proposed 8.6 billion-euro ($11.6 billion) bid for KPN’s German unit E-Plus to Germany for regulatory review, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The move came a day after the German antitrust authority, the Bundeskartellamt, said it was the appropriate body to examine the deal which solely affects the German mobile telecoms market.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in September that the European Union watchdog was the more logical agency given the size of the two companies and the importance of their business.

The planned takeover would reduce the number of mobile telecoms operators in Europe’s biggest market from four to three. ($1=0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.