EU to decide by Dec. 20 on Germany's handling of Telefonica, KPN deal

BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Dec. 20 whether to hand over Telefonica Deutschland’s proposed 8.6 billion-euro ($11.6 billion) bid for KPN’s German unit E-Plus to Germany for regulatory review, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The move came a day after the German antitrust authority, the Bundeskartellamt, said it was the appropriate body to examine the deal which solely affects the German mobile telecoms market.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in September that the European Union watchdog was the more logical agency given the size of the two companies and the importance of their business.

The planned takeover would reduce the number of mobile telecoms operators in Europe’s biggest market from four to three. ($1=0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)