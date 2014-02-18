FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulator objects to Telefonica, KPN deal - sources
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

EU regulator objects to Telefonica, KPN deal - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The European Union antitrust regulator will in the coming days formally object to Telefonica’s proposed 8.6 billion euro ($11.83 billion) bid for KPN’s German unit, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the deal in December last year, saying it was concerned the takeover would reduce competition in Europe’s largest economy and lead to higher prices for consumers.

“The next step is a statement of objections to the companies,” said one of the people, referring to a Commission document which sets out the regulator’s demands in order for the deal to be approved. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John O‘Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.