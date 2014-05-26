FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU delays decision on Telefonica Deutschland, E-Plus merger until July 10
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 26, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

EU delays decision on Telefonica Deutschland, E-Plus merger until July 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiled to correct typographical error in spelling of ‘previously’ in paragraph 2)

BRUSSELS, May 26 (Reuters) - The European Union’s competition regulators have delayed making a decision on whether to approve Telefonica Deutschland’s 8.6 billion-euro ($11.7 billion) offer for Dutch group KPN’s German unit E-Plus until July 10 for procedural reasons, Telefonica said on Monday.

The bid by Telefonica for E-Plus has come under intense scrutiny from the European Commission because it will reduce the number of network operators in Europe’s largest national mobile market from four to three. The Commission had previously set June 23 as the deadline for a decision.

The extension is quite normal and is procedural, a spokesman for Telefonica Deutschland said.

Telefonica, which offered more concessions earlier this month to appease regulators, is now negotiating with several German mobile virtual network operators about providing access to the combined network. ($1=0.7336 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
