FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freenet wants Telefonica, E-Plus to offer cheap network access
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 28, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Freenet wants Telefonica, E-Plus to offer cheap network access

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - Telefonica, which wants to buy KPN’s E-Plus unit in Germany, should be forced to give rivals cost price access to its German network and sell some of its prepaid brands, German telecoms and Internet services provider Freenet said on Friday.

Freenet’s comments echo concerns by German Internet service provider United Internet that the 8.6-billion-euro ($11.82 billion) deal may lessen competition in Europe’s biggest market.

Freenet, which operates virtual network Mobilcom-Debitel, called on the European Commission, which is now examining the deal, to demand tough concessions from Telefonica before giving its approval.

“Technology-neutral, cost-based resale access should be part of the set of remedies which could mitigate the impact resulting from the transaction,” Freenet said in a statement.

“Additionally it may be necessary for the merging parties to sell at least some of their No Frills/prepaid brands, for example blau, FONIC, simyo, ALDI, to non-MNO (mobile network operator),” it said.

Albert Fetsch, spokesman for Telefonica Deutschland , declined to comment.

Telefonica is expected to submit concessions to the European Union competition watchdog next week, which has set a May 14 deadline for its decision.

$1 = 0.7278 Euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sophie Walker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.