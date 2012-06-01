FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica denies plans to bid for KPN's E-Plus
#Basic Materials
June 1, 2012 / 8:08 AM / 5 years ago

Telefonica denies plans to bid for KPN's E-Plus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica is not going to bid for Dutch telecoms group KPN’s German business E-Plus, a spokesman said on Friday, denying reports on Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

“We told analysts yesterday that we’re not going to bid for either part or all of KPN. I have nothing else to add,” the spokesman said, confirming a note from Bank of America Merril Lynch.

KPN is weighing asset sales including its German unit E-Plus to fend off an unsolicited partial tender offer by America Movil of Mexico. (Reporting By Robert Hetz, writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)

