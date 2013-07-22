Spain's Telefonica in talks to buy KPN's German unit-source

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica is in advanced talks to buy KPN’s German unit E-Plus in a 5-billion-euro ($6.6 billion) deal, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The source confirmed an earlier report from the Financial Times that said the two were in talks.

Company board meetings on the possible deal were taking place on Monday, the source said. An agreement could be announced before the end of the day, the FT said.