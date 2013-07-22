FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KPN confirms it in talks to sell German unit
July 22, 2013

KPN confirms it in talks to sell German unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN on Monday confirmed reports that it was in talks to sell its German mobile phone unit E-Plus.

“At this stage the outcome is not yet clear. Further announcements will be made, if and when appropriate,” KPN said in a brief statement.

A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier on Monday that Spain’s Telefonica was in advanced talks to buy E-Plus in a 5-billion-euro ($6.6 billion) deal. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

