Telefonica could list Latin American units next year-Latam CEO
November 7, 2012 / 9:15 AM / 5 years ago

Telefonica could list Latin American units next year-Latam CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms company Telefonica could list its Latin American units as soon as next year if it finds investor appetite, the Chief Executive of Telefonica Latin America said in comments made at the weekend and confirmed by Telefonica.

“What we’ve said in America is that apart from being in Brazil, we want to explore the rest of our options. As far as we understand there is quite high investor appetite for an alternative to our big competitor in the region,” Santiago Fernandez Valbuena said to reporters after attending an academic forum in Sao Paulo.

Valbuena said he does not believe in listing individual country subsidiaries separately.

