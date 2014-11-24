FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica in talks to sell O2 to BT - report
November 24, 2014

Telefonica in talks to sell O2 to BT - report

MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica could sell its UK mobile operator O2 to British Telecom in return for a 20 percent stake in BT as part of a “strategic alliance” to strengthen the pair, Spanish website El Confidencial reported on Monday.

“According to various sources, the talks between Telefonica and British Telecom are advanced although no final deal has been reached”, said the website.

A spokesman at Telefonica declined to comment on the report.

No one at BT was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sarah Morris; additional reporting by Robert Hetz; Editing by Mark Potter)

