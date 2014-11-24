FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BT confirms talks with Telefonica's O2, other UK network
November 24, 2014

BT confirms talks with Telefonica's O2, other UK network

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s BT said on Monday it had been approached by shareholders in Telefonica , owner of O2, and another UK network operator about BT buying their British businesses.

“We have received expressions of interest from shareholders in two UK mobile network operators, of which one is O2, about a possible transaction in which BT would acquire their UK mobile business,” BT said on Monday in response to a press report.

“All discussions are at a highly preliminary stage and there can be no certainty that any transaction will occur.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman)

