FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators open full probe into Hutchison, O2 deal
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulators open full probe into Hutchison, O2 deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators launched a full in-depth investigation into Hutchison Whampoa’s 10.3-billion-pound ($15.8 billion) bid for British mobile operator O2 on Friday, concerned that the deal may push up prices.

The deal would make Li Ka-shing’s Hutchison, which operates the Three Mobile network in Britain, the top mobile operator in the country.

It would also reduce the number of network operators from four to three, a number which typically raises regulatory alarm bells. O2 is owned by Telefonica.

“The Commission has concerns that the transaction would remove an important competitive force and that the merged entity would have limited incentives to exercise significant competitive pressure on the remaining competitors,” the European Commission said in a statement.

The European Commission said it had 90 working days until March 16, 2016 to take a decision on the matter.

$1 = 0.6518 pounds Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.