Hutchison offers EU concessions over UK mobile deal
March 2, 2016

Hutchison offers EU concessions over UK mobile deal

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its proposed 10.3-billion-pound ($14.47 billion) bid for Telefonica’s British mobile unit, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The EU competition enforcer did not provide details in line with its policy. It extended the deadline for its decision to May 19 from April 22, according to a filing on its website.

$1 = 0.7118 pounds Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
