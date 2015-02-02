FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sovereign wealth funds in talks to back $15 bln O2 deal - report
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Sovereign wealth funds in talks to back $15 bln O2 deal - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Some of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds are in talks to provide financial backing for Hutchison Whampoa’s acquisition of Telefonica’s British mobile business, the Telegraph newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.

The 10 billion pound ($15 billion) move by Li Ka Shing’s Hutchison to merge its Three Mobile network with Telefonica’s O2 UK will make the group the top mobile operator in the country.

The Telegraph said sovereign wealth funds including China Investment Corporation, Singapore’s Temasek and GIC, and one of Qatar’s big government-sponsored vehicles were in talks to provide a significant portion of the financing.

The winning candidate would become a large investor in the mobile operator with up to a third of the shares, it added.

China Investment Corporation, GIC and Temasek could not immediately be reached for comment.

$1 = 0.6645 pounds Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.