FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica chairman opens door to Telecom Italia exit
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 1, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

Telefonica chairman opens door to Telecom Italia exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTANDER, Spain, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica does not want to remain a shareholder of Telecom Italia once it finalises its purchase of Vivendi’s Brazilian broadband unit GVT, Chairman Cesar Alierta said on Monday.

Telefonica has already taken steps to sell down part of its 14.8 percent stake in Telecom Italia, which it owns through holding company Telco.

Alierta also said Telefonica could use treasury stock to partially finance the GVT acquisition.

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Tracy Rucinski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.