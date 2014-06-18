FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica offers 295 mln euros for Mediaset stake in Digital+
June 18, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Telefonica offers 295 mln euros for Mediaset stake in Digital+

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Spanish telecommunications firm Telefonica said on Wednesday it has made a binding offer for Mediaset’s 22 percent take in Spanish pay-TV group Digital+ for 295 million euros ($401.6 million).

The Spanish arm of the Italian group Mediaset would receive 10 million euros more if Telefonica finalises the acquisition of the 56 percent stake of Digital+ held by Spain’s Prisa, Telefonica said in a statement.

If Telefonica goes ahead with the buyout of Prisa’s stake in the pay-TV group, Mediaset would also receive up 20 million euros more over a period of four years depending on subscribers to the service, it added.

Mediaset will be paid a further 30 million euros if it gives up its acquisition rights for Prisa’s Digital+ stake, the Spanish company said. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)

