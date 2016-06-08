FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain's Telefonica replaces head of Mexican business
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 8:30 PM / in a year

UPDATE 1-Spain's Telefonica replaces head of Mexican business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on Morales)

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - The head of the Mexican unit of Spain’s Telefonica, Francisco Gil Diaz, will step down at the end of June and company executive Carlos Morales will take the helm, the firm said on Wednesday.

A former Mexican finance minister, Gil Diaz served as head of Telefonica Mexico for nearly 10 years as the company fought to gain market share from Carlos Slim’s America Movil.

Gil Diaz will remain at the company in an advisory role, Telefonica said in a statement. It gave no reason for the change.

Morales, who takes over as CEO, has worked for the company for more than a decade and was a global systems director. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Bernard Orr and Matthew Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.