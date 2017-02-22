Telefonica Brasil to save money by reducing customer center calls -CEO

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA , the country's largest telecommunications company, believes the introduction of digital communications channels with clients will reduce costs and improve margins, Chief Executive Eduardo Navarro told analysts on an earnings call Wednesday.
Navarro said those initiatives should reduce the number of customer calls to Telefonica's call centers, each of which costs about 5 reais ($1.62).
$1 = 3.08 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama