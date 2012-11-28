FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica gets 97 pct uptake for preference share swap
November 28, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

Telefonica gets 97 pct uptake for preference share swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said on Wednesday it had 97 percent uptake in a swap of preference shares for stocks and bonds that will reduce Telefonica’s net debt by 776 million euros ($1 billion).

Telefonica said last month it would offer to buy back some 2 billion euros of preference shares, a hybrid debt instrument, using 40 percent treasury shares and 60 percent 2022 bonds with a 4.185 percent coupon for the swap. ($1 = 0.7746 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

