Spain's Telefonica closes acquisition of Prisa's pay-TV arm

MADRID, June 2 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Monday said it had closed the acquisition of Distribuidora de Television Digital, also known as Canal+, a unit of media group Prisa.

Telefonica, which already owned 22 percent of Canal+, previously named Digital+, said in a notice to Spain’s stock market regulator it had bought the 56 percent stake owned by Prisa for 750 million euros ($1.02 billion).

The remaining 22 percent of the group belongs to the Spanish unit of Italy’s Mediaset. ($1 = 0.7328 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)