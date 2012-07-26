FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Telefonica says ratings agencies welcome dividend move
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Spain's Telefonica says ratings agencies welcome dividend move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spanish firm Telefonica said on Thursday that ratings agencies welcomed its move to scrap its dividend and share buy-back programme for 2012 and halve its shareholder payout for 2013 to confront a 57 billion euro ($69 billion)debt pile.

“We have had preliminary conversations with ratings agencies after the announcement we made yesterday. And they are interpreting this as a very positive move from Telefonica,” said Angel Vila, General Manager for Finance and Corporate Development during an analyst conference call. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.