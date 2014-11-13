FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain opens deep competition probe on Telefonica's Canal+ buy
November 13, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Spain opens deep competition probe on Telefonica's Canal+ buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spain’s competition watchdog CNMC said on Thursday it had opened an in-depth antitrust investigation into telecom giant Telefonica’s acquisition of media group Prisa’s pay-TV firm Distribuidora de Television (DTS).

In May Prisa agreed to sell 56 percent of DTS, known as Canal+ in Spain, to Telefonica, in a deal that would now give it full control over the TV group.

“The Telefonica/DTS deal could significantly hinder competition in the markets related to paid television, audiovisual content and electronic communications services,” the CNMC said in a statement. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Sarah White)

