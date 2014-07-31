FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica says trying to appease Brazil regulatory concerns
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 31, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Telefonica says trying to appease Brazil regulatory concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Telefonica’s recent reorganisation of its stake in Telecom Italia is aimed at showing Brazilian telecoms regulator Cade that it has no control over the Italian group’s local unit Tim Participacoes , an executive said on Thursday.

Telefonica controls Vivo, Brazil’s leading mobile operator, and is the biggest shareholder in Telecom Italia , which owns Vivo’s rival TIM, a situation which Cade has asked the Spanish group to remedy by next year. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.