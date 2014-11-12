FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Telefonica sees more hybrid debt issuance in near future
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Telefonica sees more hybrid debt issuance in near future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Wednesday said it could soon issue more hybrid debt, which it has actively used in recent months to finance its corporate moves as well as high-cost investments in new networks.

“We would expect to continue using this type of instrument from time to time and we may approach the market again in the near- or mid-future,” said Telefonica Chief Financial Officer Angel Vila during a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Paul Day)

