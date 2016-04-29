FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Telefonica core profit drops 6.7 pct in Q1, debt stable
April 29, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Spain's Telefonica core profit drops 6.7 pct in Q1, debt stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica on Friday posted a 6.7 percent drop in first-quarter core profit to 3.376 billion euros ($3.85 billion), just missing forecasts as lower currencies in key overseas markets more than offset a slight business growth.

The Spanish telecoms group is currently reviewing its options to cut debt and appease ratings agencies in case the European Union blocks the sale of its British O2 unit to CK Hutchison Holdings’.

It said its debt was 50.2 billion euros at the end of March, up from 49.9 billion euros at the end of December. ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

