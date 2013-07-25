FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica posts 0.9 pct drop in H1 net profit
July 25, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Telefonica posts 0.9 pct drop in H1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Telecoms giant Telefonica posted an 0.9 percent fall in first half net profit on Thursday, hit by declining revenues across the board, but beating forecasts.

Telefonica, who on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Dutch rival KPN’s German unit for about 8 billion euros ($10.6 billion), said net profit reached 2.06 billion euros versus a Reuters poll for 1.94 billion euros.

Revenues fell 7.8 percent to 28.56 billion euros in the six-month period from a year earlier, in line with forecasts.

A conference call at 1200 GMT is the first opportunity for analysts to question executives on the planned purchase, financed through cash and shares amid a two-year drive to pay down debt. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)

