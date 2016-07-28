FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 5:35 AM / in a year

Spain's Telefonica Q2 core profit down 7 percent on Brexit, Latam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday reported a 7.1 percent fall in second-quarter core profit, hit by the fall in the value of Latin American currencies and of the sterling after the Brexit vote.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (Oibda) came in at 3.918 billion euros ($4.34 billion), below a 3.96 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, while revenues dropped 7.7 percent to 12.723 billion euros, also missing a 12.89 billion euros forecast. ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Paul Day)

