UPDATE 2-Telefonica sticks with 2016 dividend, but will review at year end

* Affirms 0.75 euro per share dividend for 2016

* But says will review it in December

* Debt 52.6 bln euros at end June vs 50.2 bln at end-March

* Rev drops 7.7 pct to 12.72 bln euros vs 12.89 bln forecast (Recasts with dividend, O2 comments)

By Julien Toyer and Andrés González

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica is sticking with plans to pay a 0.75 euro per share dividend for 2016 despite rising debt and a weak second quarter, but said it would review the shareholder payout at the end of the year.

The telecoms group is under pressure to cut debt after the sale of its British business O2 was blocked by Europe's antitrust watchdog earlier this year, and a dividend cut is often mentioned by analysts as a strong option.

Chairman Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, who was appointed in April, said on Thursday the 2016 dividend was comfortably covered thanks to free cash flow generation and a positive commercial performance in Spain and Brazil, which will underpin an improvement in core profit in the second half of the year.

However, only five months after his predecessor Cesar Alierta said a 0.75 euro ($0.83) per share dividend was assured for a decade, Alvarez-Pallete left the door open to revising the dividend policy in December.

Telefonica is also considering a partial or total sale of its telecoms masts unit Telxius, as well as O2.

"The current level of dividend is comfortably covered and we can do both things: we can show that we can deleverage and we can show that a 75 cents dividend is ... sustainable," Alvarez-Pallete told a conference call with analysts.

"At the end of the year, we will review and we will revisit but those are the trends that we see right now," he added.

Telefonica shares were down 4.5 percent to 8.74 euros at 1410 GMT, after rising close to 20 percent over the last month.

The company reiterated its revenue growth, operating margin and investment goals for this year, but delayed to 2017 from 2016 its objective for a leverage ratio (debt to operating income) of below 2.35 times.

This ratio currently stands at 3.2 times from 2.52 at the end of March, while debt rose to 52.6 billion euros in June from 50.2 billion three months earlier.

The quarter also saw a 0.2 percent fall in revenue and a 0.8 percent rise in operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) in underlying terms.

But including the effect of currency moves, OIBDA was down 7.1 percent to 3.92 billion euros, below analysts' forecast for 3.96 billion, with big hits in Latin America and Britain.

Revenue dropped 7.7 percent to 12.72 billion euros, also missing a 12.89 billion forecast.