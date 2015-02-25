FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica says sees 2015 revenue up more than 7 percent
February 25, 2015

Telefonica says sees 2015 revenue up more than 7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said on Wednesday it expected revenue to grow by more than 7 percent this year as it reported a 19 percent drop in 2014 operating income (OIBDA).

The telecoms group posted net profit of 3.0 billion euros ($3.4 billion), down 35 percent on the year, hit by the weaker Venezuelan currency and restructuring costs in Germany.

Operating income was 15.52 billion euros. Both OIBDA and net profit came in below analysts’ expectations. ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)

