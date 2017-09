Feb 25 (Reuters) - Telefonica

* Says on conference call with analysts expects to complete sale of O2 in first half of 2016, pending regulatory approval

* Says no longer looking at hybrid debt instruments given O2 sale

* Says any potential further Venezuelan devaluation to have limited effect on results

* Says sees positive evolution of margins in Spain Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White)