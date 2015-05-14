FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Telefonica Q1 core profit up 7.7 pct, but domestic market lags
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 14, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Telefonica Q1 core profit up 7.7 pct, but domestic market lags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday posted a 7.7 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, beating analysts’ forecast, as a bigger German unit offset a still contracting domestic market and subdued activity in Brazil.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) came in at 3.62 billion euros ($4.1 billion) while net profit jumped 162 percent to 1.8 billion euros, helped by a one-off financial boost from the sale of its British unit O2. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.