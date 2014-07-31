FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Telefonica says several strategic options open in Mexico
July 31, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Telefonica says several strategic options open in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday said it had several strategic options available in Mexico but it had not reached an agreement on any of them yet.

Chief Financial and Corporate Development Officer Angel Vila said the company remained a believer in market consolidation but that growing its business organically, including through partnership agreements already signed, was also a priority.

Telefonica confirmed on Wednesday it was in talks over a possible deal in Mexico, with sources saying it targeted smaller local competitor Iusacell. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

