FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Telefonica says not ruling out asset sales to cut debt
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Telefonica says not ruling out asset sales to cut debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Wednesday said it could not rule out new asset sales as a way to cut debt and meet a year-end target of below 43 billion euros (54 billion US dollar).

“In order to get to the 43 billion euros target we will need to comply with some non-organic options: big portfolio management or big financial measures like a hybrid (debt issuance),” said Chief Financial Officer Angel Vila in a conference call with analysts. (1 US dollar = 0.8024 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.