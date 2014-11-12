Spain's Telefonica says not ruling out asset sales to cut debt

MADRID, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Wednesday said it could not rule out new asset sales as a way to cut debt and meet a year-end target of below 43 billion euros (54 billion US dollar).

“In order to get to the 43 billion euros target we will need to comply with some non-organic options: big portfolio management or big financial measures like a hybrid (debt issuance),” said Chief Financial Officer Angel Vila in a conference call with analysts. (1 US dollar = 0.8024 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)