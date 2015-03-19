FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica lines up nine banks for 3 bln-euro capital hike- source
March 19, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

Telefonica lines up nine banks for 3 bln-euro capital hike- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica has lined up nine banks to run its 3 billion-euro ($3.2 billion) capital increase in connection with its purchase of Vivendi’s Brazilian unit GVT, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

UBS, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan will lead the deal, which could be announced as soon as next week, the source said.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays and HSBC are also running the deal, as well as domestic banks BBVA, CaixaBank and Santander, the source added.

The banks either declined to comment or were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Freya Berry; additional reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado in Madrid; editing by Anjuli Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
