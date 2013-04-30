FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Telefonica to sell 40 pct of Central America assets for $500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell 40 percent of its assets in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Panama to Corporacion Multi Inversiones for $500 million.

The price of the sale could increase by up to $72 million according to the assets’ future growth, it said in a regulatory filing.

Telefonica, which is fighting to shrink a net debt pile of 51.3 billion euros at end-2012, will keep control of the assets after the sale, the Spain’s largest telecoms operator said.

Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski

