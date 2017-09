MADRID, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Spain’s largest telecommunications operator Telefonica dropped 1.5 pct in early trading on Tuesday after the company offered 6.7 billion euros ($9 billion) for France’s Vivendi’s Brazilian internet provider GVT.

Spain’s blue-chip IBEX-35 index was up 0.2 percent at 0710 GMT. ($1 = 0.7452 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day)