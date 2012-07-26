Spain's Telefonica says home business hit bottom in Q1

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s telecoms giant Telefonica said on Thursday it believed its domestic business had hit bottom in the first quarter of 2012.

“The gradual improvement in operating performance and a tight cost management make us comfortable that our Spanish business reached its bottom level in the first quarter of the year,” said Angel Vila, General Manager for Finance and Corporate Development.

Telefonica on Wednesday scrapped its dividend and share buy-back programme for 2012 and halved its shareholder payout for 2013 in a move to confront a 57 billion euro ($69.10 billion)debt pile and a deepening economic crisis in its home market. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Julien Toyer)