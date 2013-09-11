FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Telefonica mulls offer for Telecom Italia shareholders-source
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 11, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Telefonica mulls offer for Telecom Italia shareholders-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to read “does not want to go (to the Sept. 19 board meeting) empty-handed” ... instead of “does not want to leave empty-handed”)

MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Telefonica is studying an offer to help fellow investors in Telecom Italia sell their stakes in the Italian firm in a way that would not result in more debt for the Spanish telecoms company, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Telefonica does not want to go (to the Sept. 19 board meeting) empty-handed, but the challenge is finding a solution that offers liquidity to Telco stakeholders without increasing Telefonica’s debt,” the source said, without elaborating on what specific format the solution might take.

Telefonica has an indirect 10.5 percent stake in Telecom Italia through its 46 percent share of holding company Telco, formed with Italian investors Mediobanca, Intesa Sanpaolo and Generali.

Those investors are now prepared to sell their shares when they get their first opportunity to leave the shareholder pact on Sept. 28, according to sources. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.