Telefonica to take up its share of Tel Italia convertible bond-source
November 7, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

Telefonica to take up its share of Tel Italia convertible bond-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom operator Telefonica plans to take up its share of a 1.3 billion euro convertible bond announced on Thursday by Telecom Italia , according to a person familiar with the matter.

Telefonica is the controlling shareholder of the Telco holding company that owns 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia.

“Telefonica will buy its part,” said the person who was briefed on a meeting of Telecom Italia’s board on Thursday. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Peter Graff)

