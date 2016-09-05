FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2016 / 6:24 AM / a year ago

Spain's Telefonica registers intention to float for partial listing of Telxius

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Spain's telecoms group Telefonica on Monday registered its intention to float for a partial listing of its masts unit Telxius, while its chairman said it would hold a partial sale or an IPO for its British unit O2 before early 2017.

Telefonica aims to list Telxius during the second half of 2016 and the free float will be at least 25 percent, it said in a filing to Spain's stock market regulator.

Chairman Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete also said the company would decide in the next few weeks whether it would hold a partial sale or an IPO for O2. The operation would be executed before early 2017, he said in a meeting with reporters. (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Robert Hetz)

