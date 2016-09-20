Spain's Telefonica to raise up to 1.4 bln euros with Telxius listing - report

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica will raise up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.57 billion) through the listing of around 36 percent of its telecom towers unit Telxius on the Madrid stock exchange, business daily Expansion said on Tuesday.

Telefonica, which is due to register the prospectus for the listing with the bourse watchdog later in the day, would sell 90.9 million shares in the unit at between 12 euros and 15 euros each and aim for a dividend payout of 65 percent at Telxius in 2017, Expansion added. ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)