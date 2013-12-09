FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Telefonica says has made no decision on TIM Brasil
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 7:20 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Telefonica says has made no decision on TIM Brasil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Spanish group Telefonica has not yet decided what to do about a Brazilian competition ruling that it should withdraw from having an indirect interest in Brazilian mobile company TIM Participacoes or seek a new partner for its rival, Telefonica Brasil’s Vivo.

Last week Brazilian anti-trust agency Cade’s board of directors said Telefonica needed to find a new partner for the Vivo business or arrange for the sale of its interest in TIM Participacoes (TIM Brasil), which is derived from the 67 percent stake owned by Telecom Italia.

The decision followed Telefonica’s deal in September to gradually take over Telecom Italia’s own controlling shareholder group, Telco.

In addition to ordering the Spanish company to exit its stake in TIM Participacoes, Cade imposed a 15 million reais ($6.3 million) fine on Telefonica for increasing its stake in Telco, which owns 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia.

TIM Brasil was also fined 1 million reais by Cade, after the wireless carrier hired a consultancy firm owned by Telefonica.

In a statement to the telecoms regulator in Spain on Monday, Telefonica said it was still awaiting the confidential detail of Cade’s decision, including the deadline for when it must sell its non-voting shares in Telco and when it must pay the fine.

“Given that Telefonica has not been officially notified and, therefore, does not have the complete official information of both Cade’s decisions, it still cannot comment on the measures and actions to take,” the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.