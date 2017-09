PRAGUE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Czech mobile operators Telefonica Czech Republic and T-Mobile have started talks on sharing their fourth-generation LTE mobile networks nationwide except for the cities of Prague and Brno, Telefonica said on Tuesday.

“If a deal is reached, the carriers intend to begin sharing their networks by the end of 2014,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by Andrew Roche)