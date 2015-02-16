FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 16, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spain's Telefonica changes exchange rate used in Venezuela, earnings to be hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica :

* Says will use “SICAD II” exchange rate to consolidate operations in Venezuela

* Says full-year OIBDA to be hit by 915 million euros ($1 billion) , net result to be hit by 399 million euros

* Says net financial assets in Venezuela to be reduced by 1.23 billion euros

* Says net assets in Venezuela to be cut by 2.84 billion euros

* Says change does not affect Telefonica’s commitment to keep investing in Venezuela Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer; editing by Sarah Morris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
