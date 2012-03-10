FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica Brasil to cut 1,500 jobs - paper
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 10, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 6 years

Telefonica Brasil to cut 1,500 jobs - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Phone company Telefonica Brasil will cut 1,500 jobs as part of its integration with wireless carrier Vivo Participacoes, local newspaper Estado De S. Paulo reported on Saturday.

The cuts, which make up 7.5 percent of the company’s 20,000- member workforce, will take place on a voluntary basis, the newspaper said, citing the director of Sao Paulo state telecommunications labor union Sintetel.

The company originally aimed for 2,000 job cuts, but reduced that number to 1,500 after negotiations with the union. The company will offer compensation packages to those who wish to leave, the paper said.

Representatives at Telefonica and Sintetel were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Peter Cooney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.