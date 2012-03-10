Telefonica Brasil to cut 1,500 jobs - paper

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Phone company Telefonica Brasil will cut 1,500 jobs as part of its integration with wireless carrier Vivo Participacoes, local newspaper Estado De S. Paulo reported on Saturday.

The cuts, which make up 7.5 percent of the company’s 20,000- member workforce, will take place on a voluntary basis, the newspaper said, citing the director of Sao Paulo state telecommunications labor union Sintetel.

The company originally aimed for 2,000 job cuts, but reduced that number to 1,500 after negotiations with the union. The company will offer compensation packages to those who wish to leave, the paper said.

Representatives at Telefonica and Sintetel were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Peter Cooney)