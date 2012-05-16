FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Telefonica starts share buyback
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Telefonica starts share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic will start a share buyback of up to 2 percent of its shares on Wednesday after approving the repurchase last week.

The company, 69.4 percent owned by Spain’s Telefonica , has been facing slowing revenue and profits on a gradual decline of fixed-line business and prices for mobile services, but has low debt and strong cash flow.

Chief Financial Officer Jesus Perez de Uriguen said last Thursday the buy-back would be completed over the next quarter. He also said the telecommunication and data services provider could buy back another 1-2 percent this year.

Telefonica said it had instructed the London Branch of UniCredit Bank AG to carry out the buyback. (Reporting by Martin Santa. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.