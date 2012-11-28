FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Telefonica completes buyback of 2 percent of shares
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 5 years ago

Czech Telefonica completes buyback of 2 percent of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic has completed a buyback of 2 percent of its shares, spending 2.48 billion crowns ($126.76 million), it said on Wednesday.

The telecom company, a unit of Spain’s Telefonica, said its board had not yet decided on continuing the buyback programme, which was approved in April and allows for the purchase of up to 10 percent of shares.

The company had tapped UniCredit’s London branch in May to carry out the purchase of 2 percent of shares, or 6.4 million.

Czech Telefonica has been facing slowing revenue and profits on a gradual decline of fixed-line business and prices for mobile services, but has low debt and strong cash flow.

It said in May it could repeat buyback or capital reductions in the years going forward because it made economic sense. ($1=19.5643 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.